Tim Tebow’s Week Includes 4 Hits, Wrong Side Of No-Hitter

May 8, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Tim Tebow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow scored on a walk-off walk and watched his Columbia Fireflies get no-hit a few days later. After his first month in pro baseball, the New York Mets prospect and former Heisman Trophy winner seems to be getting more comfortable on the baseball field.

The outfielder and designated hitter for the Single A South Atlantic League club had four hits last week during Columbia’s homestand last week. The Fireflies went 1-4, splitting two games with the Delmarva (Maryland) Shorebirds and losing three straight to the Lakewood (New Jersey) BlueClaws.

A look at how Tebow fared overall in the week:

HIGHLIGHT: Tebow began a ninth-inning rally with a walk, then came around to score the winning run on Gene Cone’s bases-loaded walk in the Fireflies’ 2-1 victory over Delmarva.

LOWLIGHT: Tebow and the Fireflies were no-hit by Lakewood pitchers by Nick Fanti (8 2-3 innings) and Trevor Bettencourt (1-3 innings).

AT THE PLATE: Tebow went 4 for 15 at the plate for the week. He’s 22 of 91 overall this season, hitting .242 in 25 games.

GROWING COMFORTABLE: Tebow says he feels like he’s adjusting well and continues to improve his swing and technique each day. To those who paint his minor league efforts as a publicity stunt, Tebow says, “I’m doing something I love. And I’m not going to look back with regret. When we are doing that, we are never looking at the present and missing the right now. And you won’t be as good you can in the future.”

LACK OF PRODCUCTION: Tebow had nine RBIs in his first nine games with Columbia. He has not driven in a run in his last 17 games. He has managed to score runs for the Fireflies, crossing the plate 11 times in those 17 contests without an RBI.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies play the last of a four-game home series with Lakewood on Monday. After a day off Tuesday, Columbia hits the road for three games at Delmarva and four games at Lakewood, which is the closest point the New York Mets prospect will get to the Big Apple while in the South Atlantic League.

For more AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

