Trial Begins This Week In Halloween Party Murder Of Chelsea Bruck

MONROE (WWJ/AP) – A man faces trial this week in the death of a young woman whose body was found months after she disappeared from a massive Halloween party in 2014 in Monroe County.

Authorities say 28-year-old Daniel Clay confessed to killing Chelsea Bruck, but said her death was accidental.

Bruck was last seen alive at a huge party at a rural property on Post Road in Frenchtown Township, early in the morning of Oct. 26, 2014. The 22-year-old’s Poison Ivy character Halloween Costume was found about six months later at an industrial site. Her remains were discovered a few weeks later — on April 24, 2015 — in a wooded lot on Briar Hill Road in Ash Township, about 12 miles away from her last known whereabouts.

Clay was arrested in May in the theft of tattoo equipment; and, in July, his girlfriend allegedly told police he’d called her from jail and confessed to the killing, claiming he’d accidentally choked her too hard during rough, but consensual sex.

In contrast to Clay’s story, however, the Wayne County Medical Examiner found that Bruck died from blunt force trauma to the head.

During police questioning, Clay reportedly admitted to having a hand in Bruck’s death and police said DNA taken from him while he was in jail matched DNA found on Bruck’s costume.

The Monroe News reports opening statements are expected Tuesday in Monroe County Circuit Court after jury selection Monday. The trial is expected to last into next week.

Clay is charged with second degree murder because prosecutors do not believe the killing was pre-meditated.

He remains held without bond.

