Dearborn Man Arrested, Caught Breaking Into Home At Midnight

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A 27-year-old man is jailed on a felony charge after police say he was caught in the act breaking into a Dearborn home.
The alleged victim, a homeowner 6400 block of Appoline Street, told officers responding to the scene at midnight May 3 that he’d heard a noise coming from the back of the house.
The homeowner went to check it out, police said, and saw an unknown man removing a window screen.
When the intruder saw the homeowner, he ran away. No one was injured.
Officers saturated the area; and, after a lengthy investigation, police say they identified and arrested the suspect, Casim Taha of Dearborn.
“The quick action by officers resulted in the arrest of a subject wanted for an attempted break in,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad, in a statement. “I commend these officers for their dedication to protecting our citizens and businesses alike.”
Taha was arraigned on a home invasion charge in 34th District Court Tuesday, at which time bond was set at $25,000, 10 percent. If he does post bond, Taha will be required to wear a GPS tether.
A probable cause conference in the case was set for May 19, and a preliminary exam was scheduled for May 26.