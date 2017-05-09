‘Destroyed’ Shoes By Kanye And Katy Perry For Sale For $1,425 [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

These make the $425 jeans caked in dirt for sale at Nordstrom look like a bargain.

What’s that? It’s the sound of the ante being upped. High-end department stores are selling this Maison Margiela shoe for $1,425. It’s described as “Future Destroyed High-Top Sneaker, White/Yellow.”

The shoes look like a dog attacked them, left them alone for a few months and then chewed on them again. Then the dog dragged them behind a pickup truck for a few miles. Then he set fire to them.

According to BET.com, we can blame famous rappers for these shoes being a thing.

The Future sneakers stay in high demand in general due to guys like Kanye West, Usher and Jay Z, who keep them in heavy rotation.

If you thought the price of Big Baller Brand shoes were ridiculous, Maison Margiela laughed at that thought. Who is this guy? ABC 7 in New York called Maison Margiela, “a Belgian pioneer of avant-garde fashion.”

If you have $1425 these shoes can be yours from Newman Marcus pic.twitter.com/6IrnL4dIQl — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) May 9, 2017

The first thing I look at on any person are the shoes on their feet.

Since I was a little kid I was instantly drawn to sneakers and judge me all you want but I usually rush to judgement about someone before I know them based off what they have on their feet.

That is a habit I should probably stop since I believe I have now seen it all.