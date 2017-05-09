Evacuations, School On Lockdown Due To Major Gas Leak In Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS (WWJ) – Some Grosse Pointe Woods residents have been evacuated and Grosse Pointe North High School is on lockdown due to a gas leak.
Grosse Pointe Woods police say a major gas line was stuck by a construction crew at work on Wedgewood St., near Vernier Rd. and Morningside Dr., late Tuesday morning.
Vernier is closed from Wedgewood to Lake Shore Drive. Police said homes in the immediate area, from Wedgewood to the Grosse Pointe Woods east limits, have been evacuated.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the leak.
Police say DTE Energy crew is on site making repairs, but it’s unclear how long the repairs will take.
