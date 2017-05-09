Evacuations, School On Lockdown Due To Major Gas Leak In Grosse Pointe Woods

May 9, 2017 10:43 AM

GROSSE POINTE WOODS (WWJ) – Some Grosse Pointe Woods residents have been evacuated and  Grosse Pointe North High School is on lockdown due to a gas leak.

Grosse Pointe Woods police say a major gas line was stuck by a construction crew at work on Wedgewood St., near Vernier Rd. and Morningside Dr., late Tuesday morning.

Vernier is closed from Wedgewood to Lake Shore Drive. Police said homes in the immediate area, from Wedgewood to the Grosse Pointe Woods east limits, have been evacuated.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the leak.

Police say DTE Energy crew is on site making repairs, but it’s unclear how long the repairs will take.

Stay with WWJ and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch