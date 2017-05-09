Macomb County Teen Shot In Head In ‘Grave Condition’, Boyfriend In Custody

CHESTERFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – The boyfriend of a Macomb County teen shot in the head on Monday is the prime suspect, police say, as the victim clings to life.

Chesterfield Township police chief Bradley Kersten said the 21-year-old man believed to be responsible for the shooting was taken into custody at the scene.

Marche Lowe, 17, was taken from the scene by EMS after she was shot at her home, at around 3 p.m. Monday, on Briar Towne Blvd. — near 21 Mile Road, between Gratiot Ave. and I-94.

She remained hospitalized Tuesday in what Kersten described as “grave condition.”

The chief said investigators are not looking for any additional suspects.

“Statements that were initially put out there of a 20-year-old white male that fled in a silver Toyota we’ve determined to be erroneous,” Kersten told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “The crime scene technicians and the detectives, through their investigation, have determined that the boyfriend appears to be the responsible party.”

Kersten said no possible motive is being discussed at this time as an investigation continues.

“We are not done by far. Obviously we have forensics to this, we have statements and follow-ups,” he said. “As in any case nowadays social media plays a large part in this. We’re following up on all that.”

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, remains held at the Chesterfield Township Police Department awaiting an arraignment expected Wednesday afternoon in District Court in New Baltimore.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Township police at 586-949-2322.