Michigan Man Distracted By Spider Crashes Car Into A Ditch

(WWJ) Weather, road conditions, a ringing phone, even the sun can cause a car crash, but here’s a new one: A man driving northbound on South Good Harbor Trail in Leelanau veered off the east side of the roadway.

He crashed down into the ditch through heavy brush before coming to rest against some trees at the bottom.

When the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to respond to the crash in Centerville Township in northern Michigan, he told them a spider caused the crash.

“He was distracted by a spider on the visor above his head,” police said in a Facebook post. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the 2005 GMC Envoy in the ditch was identified as a 26-year-old man from Grawn, near Grand Traverse. His passenger was a 29-year-old woman from the same town.

The driver was uninjured but his passenger sustained an injury to her wrist. She was treated at the scene by Cedar Area Fire personnel.

The sheriff’s department posted the incident, with a dramatic photo, on Facebook where the responses were no holds barred.

“And the spider remains at large?” one man wrote.

Another added: “Somebody just lost his mancard bigly!!!”