Michigan State Graduate Reveals Michigan Shirt Under His Gown [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
I have been told my entire life to not judge a book by its cover.
Today I will go completely against that.
Tyler Brecht is a recent graduate of Michigan State University and decided to troll the entire graduating class with one simple tweet.
“To all my friends that told me I wouldn’t be a Michigan fan after I graduated from MSU…,” Brecht wrote on Twitter that was attached to a photo of him opening his gown to reveal a Michigan shirt underneath.
His Twitter bio says, “Love football. Attend Michigan State U but will always bleed blue.” You have to give it to Brecht to stand by his favorite team even though he probably spent the last four years in East Lansing and only saw his favorite team (Michigan) beat Michigan State once while he was there. That had to hurt a little.
If people call Wolverine fans who didn’t go to the school “Walmart Wolverines” then would Brecht be the ultimate “Walmart Wolverine?”