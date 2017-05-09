More Than 1,000 Red Wings Fans Registered For “Paint the Ice” Event On Wednesday At The Joe

DETROIT – In celebration of the “Farewell Season at The Joe,” more than 1,000 Red Wings fans have registered for the first-ever public “Paint the Ice” event at Joe Louis Arena set to take place on Wednesday, May 10 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

By making a small donation to benefit the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, fans can register for a 30-minute time slot to paint a personalized message on a section of the ice at historic Joe Louis Arena. Participants are encouraged to take personal photos of their messages and designs with cameras and cell phones during each session.

It's the last day to reserve your spot for tomorrow's painting of the ice at The Joe. #Farewell2TheJoe Visit: https://t.co/bkeRiTLl0c pic.twitter.com/Lf5STGFD2U — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 9, 2017

The minimum donation for adults and children ages 11 and older is $20 per person. Participants under 11-years-old are $10 each, while children under 2-years-old are free.

The Red Wings will provide paint and paintbrushes. Specific areas of the ice cannot be guaranteed and painting locations will be on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the event. All participants are encouraged to wear clothing and shoes suitable for the event.

Registration for the “Paint the Ice” event closes today (Tuesday, May 9) at 5:00 p.m. ET. For more information and to register, visit http://www.DetroitRedWings.com/PaintTheIce.