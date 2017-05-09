Oreo Offers $500,000 Prize For Creator Of Next Flavor … Could It Be You?

(CBS Detroit) Oreo has taken a stab at peeps, let sugar lovers dive into red velvet, caramel and strawberry, and test their teeth against sweet orange candy corn.

Now it’s your turn.

The company behind Oreos is asking flavor fans to come up with the next great cookie flavor combination. They’re offering the winner a $500,000 grand prize and a trip to New York. Three other prize winners will net $25,000 each and a chance to see their cookie in stores next spring and summer.

To enter, Tweet your flavor idea through Twitter and Instagram with the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest hashtags. You can also text the company, respond to one of their Tweets or enter on their online form.

Here’s what we’ve seen so far:

My Oreo cookie creation is based on s'mores . 1 gram cracker cookie, marshmallow filling, 1 chocolate cookie. #MyOREOCreation #oreocreation pic.twitter.com/qdjP7LmRtv — Bonnie ButlerRichard (@DesignerBonnie) May 9, 2017

There are lots of suggestions that include caramel and cinnamon.

Salted Carmel pretzel #MyOreoCreation — Denise Niles (@dln311) May 9, 2017

Pecans also seem to be a fan favorite.

Candy like sour patch, cotton candy, and fireball featured prominently in many suggestions.

And then the hipsters come in to play …

Strawberry balsamic? These must be the same people who brought us honey lavender ice cream.

Cherry Coke? They may have something there …