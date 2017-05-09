Police Treat 2 At Scene Of Accident After Possible Overdose

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – Two men are hospitalized after an apparent overdose while driving along a Macomb County freeway.
James Gibson says he called 911 when he saw a man next to him on I-94 eastbound driving erratically. The vehicle crashed and ended up in a ditch at North River Road.
Gibson says he rushed to the car and the men were unconscious.
“It’s unfortunate, I hope they come out of it, they had a pulse, barely, when I left,” said Gibson, “but I had to get out of the way because of all the medical equipment and fireman were showing up, so I wanted to get out of the way.”
Officers arrived on the scene and administered NARCAN.
The Macomb County Sheriff will only confirm that the men were unresponsive when they arrived and responsive again after treatment.