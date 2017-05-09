Reports: State Rep. Arrested, Accused Of ‘Super Drunk’ Driving

LANSING (WWJ) – A state lawmaker from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
State Rep. John Kivela, D-Marquette was allegedly driving “super drunk” — with a blood alcohol level of at least .17, more than twice the legal limit — when he was pulled over by deputies in Clinton County, near Lansing. Under Michigan law, .17 BAC or above is considered “super drunk” and can result in steeper penalties.
Sources say the 47-year-old was taken into custody at around 4 p.m. Monday.
Talking to WWJ’s Beth Fisher, Clinton County Sheriff Lawrence Jerue wouldn’t confirm Kivela’s arrest, but says an individual was arrested for driving drunk Monday afternoon, and that more information was expected to be released later in the day.
An arraignment was scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
In 2015, Kivela pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in the same county, was sentenced to probation, and said he entered a treatment program after that.
Kivela, who is serving a third and final term as state House of Representative, had announced he would run for Michigan’s 38th Senate District seat next year.