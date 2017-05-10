2 Sought In Theft Of Catalytic Converters From Cars In Farmington Hills

DETROIT (WWJ) – Some car owners in Farmington Hills are missing catalytic converters, and investigators are searching for the culprits.
According to Farmington Hills police, several catalytic converters (an emissions control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust) were stolen from cars parked at an apartment complex near 12 Mile Rd. and Middlebelt.
Investigators say they are looking for two black males in their 20s, who may be traveling in a black Dodge Charger with an Illinois license plate number of P858115.
Anyone who has seen the suspect vehicle or who has any information about this case is asked to call police at 248-871-2610.