5 Dead, 3 Critical After Livingston County Crash Overnight

HOWELL (WWJ) – A horrific two-vehicle crash that killed five people and critically injured three others along a rural Livingston County road overnight.
Michigan State Police are investigating the accident at the intersection of M-59 (E. Highland Rd.) and Argentine Rd. in Oceola Township; that’s north of I-96 and south of I-69, between Howell and Hartland.
Preliminary information from investigators is that a driver, likely traveling at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign on Argentine and crashed into another car at the M-59 intersection. One of the cars caught fire in a wooded area, just off the roadway.
State police troopers said, in addition to the fatalities, three people were injured. They were taken to local hospital where they were last listed in critical condition.
No names or ages have been released.