Boyfriend Charged In Shooting Of Teen Who Remains On Life Support

May 10, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: Marche Lowe, Oshae Thomas

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Formal charges filed Wednesday for the man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Macomb County.

Police say 21-year-old Oshae Thomas of Detroit admitted to shooting 17-year-old Marche Lowe on Monday reports WWJ’s Jon Hewett.

Lowe was shot in the head at her home on Briartowne Boulevard near 21 Mile Road and I-94 in Chesterfield Township – she remains on life support.

Chesterfield Township Police Detective Joe Feld testified during the arraignment:

“The defendant initially lied to the police about the situation – stating she was shot by another subject,” Feld testified. “He later admitted to the act during follow-up interview. A handgun was recovered during a search of the residence it was hidden in couch of basement at that location.”

Thomas, who is charged with assault with intent to murder, a life felony, was ordered held on a $500,000 bond.

