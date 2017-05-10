Boyfriend Charged In Shooting Of Teen Who Remains On Life Support

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Formal charges filed Wednesday for the man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Macomb County.
Police say 21-year-old Oshae Thomas of Detroit admitted to shooting 17-year-old Marche Lowe on Monday reports WWJ’s Jon Hewett.
Lowe was shot in the head at her home on Briartowne Boulevard near 21 Mile Road and I-94 in Chesterfield Township – she remains on life support.
Chesterfield Township Police Detective Joe Feld testified during the arraignment:
“The defendant initially lied to the police about the situation – stating she was shot by another subject,” Feld testified. “He later admitted to the act during follow-up interview. A handgun was recovered during a search of the residence it was hidden in couch of basement at that location.”
Thomas, who is charged with assault with intent to murder, a life felony, was ordered held on a $500,000 bond.