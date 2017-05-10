Detroit Police Raid Wrong Home Thought To Be Front For Human Trafficking

DETROIT (WWJ) – Will an apology be enough for a family of eight whose home was wrongly raided by Detroit police on Wednesday?
Police believed that the home on Livernois was a front for human trafficking.
Authorities cut the lock on their gate and police forced their way into the home forcing all of those inside on to the floor and into handcuffs — including a 13-year-old girl — held at gunpoint.
Maria Navarete tells WDIV-TV that when she asked why they were there — police told them “we’re the police … you have no rights – don’t speak.”
Allegedly the tip came from a heroin addict who identified the home — as a place where she along with two other women were held against their will.
Reportedly there was a warrant signed for the raid but never shown to the family.
