English Garden’s Baskets For A Cure, May 8-13, 2017

Give mom a beautiful hanging basket to decorate her porch or patio! Not only will it make her day, but it will also help find a cure for breast cancer!
English Gardens is launching “Baskets for a Cure” to benefit the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. May 8-13, a portion of all flowering hanging baskets sales will be donated to Karmanos Cancer Institute’s breast cancer research program.
English Gardens has hundreds of flowering hanging baskets, including varieties for sun, shade, Proven Winners, and many exclusive combinations.
Visit www.EnglishGardens.com for details.