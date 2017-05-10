Kate Upton Goes Topless In Behind The Scenes SI Shoot Which Might Be Her Best Video Yet [VIDEO]

May 10, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Kate Upton

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

In the winter of 2012 I did what is now nearly impossible. I interviewed Kate Upton at Super Bowl media day in Indianapolis and since then she has become the world’s sexiest and most popular super model in my opinion. I like to think I’m the reason she got her big break, but let’s be honest, I had nothing at all to do with it.

Now Upton is a three-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model, engaged to Justin Verlander and might live the best life possible.

Sports Illustrated knows exactly what they are doing when it comes to promoting their swimsuit issue and just posted a new behind-the-scenes video from Upton’s shoot.

The video is titled “Kate Upton Goes Topless, Shakes Her Hips In Fun Fiji Shoot | Outtakes” and it doesn’t disappoint.

I think this might be Upton’s best video yet, do you agree?

