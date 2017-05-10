Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car In Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – A man has been taken to an area hospital after being struck by a car Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities are releasing few details but according to a WWJ Tipster –traffic is backed up on Van Dyke, just south of 14 Mile in Warren and there are several emergency vehicles on the scene.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Police say drivers should avoid the area as a couple of lanes in both directions of Van Dyke near 14 Mile are blocked.
Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this story.