Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car In Warren

May 10, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: Pedestrian Accident

WARREN (WWJ) – A man has been taken to an area hospital after being struck by a car Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are releasing few details but according to a WWJ Tipster –traffic is backed up on Van Dyke, just south of 14 Mile in Warren and there are several emergency vehicles on the scene.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police say drivers should avoid the area as a couple of lanes in both directions of Van Dyke near 14 Mile are blocked.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch