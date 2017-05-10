Predators’ P.K. Subban Fined $2,000 For Embellishment

May 10, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: P.K. Subban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has been fined $2,000 for embellishment after taking a hit from St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson during their Western Conference semifinal.

Subban and Edmundson had received offsetting minor penalties after the incident that took place May 2 during Game 4 of the series won by Nashville. Subban received a $2,000 fine because this was his second citation. NHL officials had given Subban a warning after an incident during a Jan. 22 game with the Minnesota Wild.

The NHL’s operations department tracks all games and issues citations when it determines that a player warrants a sanction.

The money from Subban’s fine will go the NHL players’ emergency assistance fund.

Nashville will be facing either the Anaheim Ducks or Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

