Prosecutor Condemns ‘Senseless And Ridiculous Violence’ As Detroit Man Arraigned In Shooting Of 7-Year-Old Girl

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man accused in the drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old Detroit girl has been indicted by a one man grand jury.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny unsealed the indictment Wednesday, at which time 24-year-old Jervonie Deandre Martin was arraigned on three counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Discharge in or at a Building Causing Injury and one count of Felony Firearm.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the 2900 block of Monterey St., near Linwood/Davison, on the city’s west side.

7 yo girl shot in neck sleeping on couch w/grandma in west-side Detroit home. 1 of at least 3 bullets put a hole in a front window. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/t8WOPdTi57 — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) May 2, 2017

Prosecutors say Martin fired multiple shots through the home’s front window, striking the little girl on he next as she slept with her grandmother on a couch. She was rushed to Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the child has since returned home where she is recuperating.

“The summer months are fast approaching. I sincerely hope that this case is not a precursor of things to come,” Worthy said in a statement, referencing last year’s string of shootings involving children in Detroit. “Our innocents seem more often than not to be the recipients of this senseless and ridiculous violence.”

Martin remains held at the Wayne County Jail on a $400,000 cash/surety bond.

He is due back in court for a final probable cause conference on June 28, ahead of his trial set to begin in August.