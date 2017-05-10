CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
West Michigan Police Officer Killed In Crash

May 10, 2017 8:44 AM

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WWJ) – A police officer in west Michigan has been killed in a car accident.

Norton Shores police say an officer with their department was on duty, just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, when his patrol car crashed at Henry St. and Ross Rd., south of Muskegon.

An emergency crew treated the officer at the scene, but he died of his injuries a short time later at Hackley Hospital.

It appears to have been a one-car accident, police said, and no one else was hurt. The cause of the crash is unknown as this time, and Michigan State Police are investigating to determine exactly what happened.

The officer was a 10-year veteran of the Norton Shores Department. He leaves behind a wife and two children. Police said his name would be released later in the day.

