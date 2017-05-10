WWJ Little River Band Ticket Giveaway, 5/15/17

BREAKING:  President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey | Listen Live: WWJ 950

May 10, 2017 12:01 AM

Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on May 15th for your chance to win tickets to A Special Evening with the Little River Band at the Flagstar Strand Theatre on May 19th.

Little River Band is one of the great vocal bands of the 1970’s and the 1980’s. Between 1976 and 1983, chart success in America included the following singles: “It’s a Long Way There,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Man On Your Mind,” “We Two,” and “The Other Guy.”

Click here for more information about the concert.

Contest date: May 15, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Little River Band at the Flagstar Strand Theatre on May 19, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules

