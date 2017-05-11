2 Detroit Cops Among 3 People Injured In Crash

May 11, 2017 7:09 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit police officers and third person are hospitalized after a crash on the city’s northwest side.

Police say it happened early Thursday morning as the officers were in a scout car headed south on Greenfield near Pickford, south of 7 Mile Rd., when another driver traveling north turned into the cop car.

One officer had a leg injury; the other possible back injury, according to a spokesperson for the department. The 56-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved suffered leg and back injuries.

The police car has heavy front end damage.

No names were released.

The crash remains under investigation.

