Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee To Speak On ‘Dr. Phil’ Show

May 11, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez

BOSTON (AP) — The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez says she thought his suicide was a hoax.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez says in an interview on “Dr. Phil” scheduled to air next week that she thought “some cruel person” was playing a trick on her when she heard Hernandez hand hanged himself in his prison cell on April 19, days after he was acquitted of a double murder. He was still serving a life sentence for another killing.

Jenkins-Hernandez said her last conversation with the former New England Patriots player was positive and she “felt like we were looking so bright.”

She also addresses rumors about Hernandez’s purported secret love life and whether she thinks he killed himself so she could collect millions of dollars.

The interview with Dr. Phillip McGraw is scheduled to air Monday and Tuesday.

