Could This Be The Detroit Pistons New Logo? [PHOTO]

AUBURN HILLS, MI - APRIL 10: Marcus Morris #13 of the Detroit Pistons leaves the court after the final NBA game at the Palace of Auburn Hills against the Washington Wizards on April 10, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)