Could This Be The Detroit Pistons New Logo? [PHOTO]

May 11, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Logo

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The Detroit Pistons are set to play basketball in the city of Detroit this upcoming season and there might be more changes on the way for the team.

Earlier this week a Twitter account posted what could be the Pistons new logo, which had been the team’s secondary logo for the past few seasons.

Many Pistons fans will remember the older logo that featured a red basketball with Detroit Pistons script in the center of the ball from the “Bad Boys” days.

CLICK HERE FOR THE VINTAGE LOOK

The new logo could be very similar but with a new script.

Allegedly the logo leaked on the NBA Shop, but has since been removed after the photo appeared on Twitter.

If this were actually going to be the Pistons new logo, do you like it? And should we expect the team to maybe get new uniforms as well?

