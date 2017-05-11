Detroit Woman Missing Since January [PHOTO]

May 11, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: detroit, missing person
katrina williams e1494529539896 Detroit Woman Missing Since January [PHOTO]

Katrina Williams (Photo courtesy of Detroit police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Family members are concerned for the welfare of a 52-year-old Detroit woman who’s been missing for months.

Police say Katrina Williams was last seen in the area of Faircrest and Chalmers on Jan. 7, 2017 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.  According to family members, she left home after getting into an argument, never returned, and hasn’t been heard from since.

Williams, described as a black female with brown complexion, is believed to be in good mental and physical condition.

She is known to frequent the area of Gratiot and Chene, according to police.

Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Macy at the Detroit Police’s Seventh Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740 or 313-596-5700.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch