Detroit Woman Missing Since January [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Family members are concerned for the welfare of a 52-year-old Detroit woman who’s been missing for months.
Police say Katrina Williams was last seen in the area of Faircrest and Chalmers on Jan. 7, 2017 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. According to family members, she left home after getting into an argument, never returned, and hasn’t been heard from since.
Williams, described as a black female with brown complexion, is believed to be in good mental and physical condition.
She is known to frequent the area of Gratiot and Chene, according to police.
Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Macy at the Detroit Police’s Seventh Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740 or 313-596-5700.