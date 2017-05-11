Food Worker At Prison Fired For ‘Over-Familiarity’ With Inmate

DETROIT (WWJ) – A prison food worker near Jackson has been fired for having sex with an inmate.
The incident happened Wednesday evening, just after dinner, in the kitchen at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center.
The Detroit Free Press reports the former employee of Trinity Services Group is a female. The worker was fired for “over-familiarity.”
The 40-year-old inmate is serving a five to 15-year sentence for unarmed robbery.
The Michigan State Police are now investigating.
