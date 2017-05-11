CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
12 Kids, 2 Teachers Taken To Hospital For Possible Poisoning At Fraser School

May 11, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Fraser

FRASER (WWJ) – Police say 12 students and two teachers have been taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment of what was initially believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning from a leak at school.

Emergency crews from Fraser and Warren were called to the scene, Thursday afternoon, at Arts Academy in the Woods school near Masonic and Utica roads in Fraser.

Warren Fire Commissioner Wilburt “Skip” McAdams told WWJ Newsradio 950 all of the kids were conscious when they were taken from the scene by EMS.

“As far as we know this is just a medical evaluation and treatment, and as far as we know there are no life-threatening at this moment injuries,” he said. “However, there is a lot of concern because of, of course, they are children.”

McAdams said around 20 kids were transported, but police on the scene later said it was only 12.

Police also said they’re not sure at this time  what may have sickened the 14 patients. A team tested the air twice inside the school, after the students and staffers fell ill, and no carbon monoxide was detected.

At 2:30 p.m., police said they were still working to figure out what it was.

The school was evacuated and closed for the day.

Stay with WWJ and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.

