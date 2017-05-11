4 Hospitalized, 8 Units Destroyed, 48 People Displaced After Fire At Senior Housing Center

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Fire investigators in Farmington Hills continue to work to determine the cause to a fire that left four residents of an assisted living community hospitalized — and dozens of others displaced.
The fire at the Haworth Center on the campus of Baptist Manor broke out Wednesday evening.
Elizabeth Goleski with senior assisted-living community along 13 Mile Road near Middlebelt Rd. says almost 50 people from the center are directly affected by the fire.
“We’re still trying to re-access to see if, out of the 48 that we housed last night, any of those have any extended friends or anybody that they could call, it’s obviously going to be a long time before this gets back up,” said Goleski.
Some people have been set up in temporary quarters on site.
In all, eight units were completely destroyed — with others damaged by smoke and water. Reports that the fire started by a resident smoking near an oxygen tank have not been confirmed.