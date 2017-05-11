Macomb County Prosecutor Mulls Charges In I-94 Overdose Crash

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is considering possible charges in the case of a driver who allegedly overdosed behind the wheel and crashed his car on I-94.

Witness James Gibson was on the freeway when he called WWJ Newsradio 950 Tuesday afternoon. He said he called 911 after he saw a man driving erratically Tuesday, along I-94 eastbound near North River Rd. in Mount Clemens.

“We thought this guy was really messed up,” Gibson said. “He eventually went all the way over to the median, hit the median wall, went back across the freeway and crashed into the ditch right in front of the Gibraltar Trade Center.”

Gibson says he rushed to the car and found the men unresponsive.

“It’s unfortunate; I hope they come out of it,” said Gibson. “They had a pulse, barely, when I left, but I had to get out of the way because of all the medical equipment and fireman were showing up, so I wanted to get out of the way.”

Deputies administered NARCAN — a nasal spray for emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid abuse — and investigators say they have determined the two men, in their 20s from Richmond, were on drugs.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The men’s names have not been released.