Man Shocked By Low-Hanging Electrical Wire While Loading Bike On Truck

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is rushed to Sinai Grace Hospital–after a bicycle he was trying to load into a pickup truck–hits a live electrical wire. The incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on Chatham, near I-96 and Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell says DTE made a temporary repair last month after they were warned about a low-hanging wire.
“We understand that the people at the house had reported that the wires were hanging low already to DTE,” said Fornell. “But they decided to go ahead an work under the wires and unfortunately the bicycle the gentleman was trying to load unto his truck contacted the wires and again, affected him.”
Utility crews plan to return Friday for permanent repairs. The 53-year old victim is expected to be okay.