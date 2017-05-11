Michigan Man With ‘Cranking’ Car Fetish Sentenced To Probation

May 11, 2017 9:25 AM
Jordan David Haskins (credit: Michigan Department of Corrections)

SAGINAW (WWJ) – A Mid-Michigan man with a unique attachment to cars has been sentenced to probation and mental health treatment for crimes involving vehicles.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Jordan Haskins of Saginaw has admitted to having a sexual fetish he refers to as “cranking” — during which a car’s spark plug wires are removed, making the vehicle run roughly as part of an act of self-gratification.

Haskins pleaded guilty last month to felony charges that involved joyriding in cars and breaking and entering an auto repair shop.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Haskins’ criminal past dates back to 2010, and includes jail time for convictions for auto theft and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

As long as he does not violate his probation, he will not any serve any time in this latest case.

MLive reports, according to his attorney, Haskins will not be required to register as a sex offender.

