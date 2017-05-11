Reports: Wagner Meets With Pistons, May Not Stay In Draft

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Michigan’s Moe Wagner made waves last month when he announced he would enter his name into the 2017 NBA draft.

It came with a caveat, of course.

By not hiring an agent, Wagner retained the right to withdraw his name from the draft as late as May 24. It was presumed that Wagner would gauge his draft stock at the NBA combine, currently underway in Chicago, before making a decision on his future.

Prospects have been doing interviews with team executives over the past few days and Wagner reportedly met with the Pistons.

#Michigan Moritz Wagner says he interviewed with the #Pistons at the NBA draft combine. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) May 11, 2017

But the more noteworthy news is this: if Wagner doesn’t get the sense he’ll be a first-round pick in next month’s draft, he’ll return to Michigan for his junior season.

Michigan's Mo Wagner met with #Pistons. He's looking for some assurance he'll go in first round; otherwise too much appeal in return to U-M — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) May 11, 2017

#Michigan Wagner said he would return to school if he gets a sense that he'd be a second-round pick in the draft. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) May 11, 2017

The 6’11 Wagner made strides in the 2016-17 season, averaging 12.1 points per game and shooting 39.5 percent from three. He is widely projected as a late first-round selection.

Fellow Wolverine D.J. Wilson is also at the combine, although a quad injury has kept him out of the five-on-five workouts, per the Detroit News. Like Wagner, Wilson has until May 24 to decide whether he will officially enter the draft.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 22.