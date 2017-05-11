Sports Radio Host Says Peppers Is ‘On The Lean And The Molly’

By: Will Burchfield

Only a few people know for sure what triggered Jabrill Peppers’ positive test for a dilute sample at the NFL combine.

Sabrina Parr, a former radio host for ESPN 850 in Cleveland, claims to be one of them.

“We’re not talking about all the kids, we’re talking about Peppers and why he’s not going to make it because he’s on the lean and the molly,” Parr said on The Really Big Show with hosts Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer on Wednesday morning.

The Browns selected Peppers with the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft. Parr went on to compare him to former Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has a long history of marijuana abuse.

“Listen, the guy’s not gonna make it. He’s not gonna make it through the season,” she said. “He’s another Josh Gordon. I’ve seen it first-hand from a different vantage point, and it’s the same thing all over again. How are you already high out of your mind, and you’ve only been here for a week?”

When one of the co-hosts stepped in and said, “You’re acting like he’s high out of his mind all the time,” Parr replied, “No, I’m not acting, he’s acting.”

She then added, somewhat cynically, “I guess I can’t say certain things.”

No,” one of her co-hosts replied, “you can’t.”

WKNR announced on Wednesday night that Parr had been fired.

Parr defended herself on Twitter by saying she had been misquoted. (She later deleted the Tweet.)

On Thursday morning, she doubled down.

Time will tell if Parr is onto something with Peppers.

“Just remember that I’m telling you right now he’s not gonna make it,” she said.