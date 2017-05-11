Statewide Trades Union Endorses Whitmer In Governor’s Race

May 11, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: Gretchen Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Democrat Gretchen Whitmer has secured the endorsement of a 14,000-member labor union days after U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee decided not to run for governor in 2018.

The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights backed Whitmer Thursday – a positive sign for her campaign as it seeks to coalesce support.

Executive Secretary-Treasurer Mike Jackson calls Whitmer, a former legislative leader from East Lansing, a “proven fighter” who “has been in the trenches on the side of skilled trades workers countless times.”

The union credits her for leading Capitol protests when Republicans enacted right-to-work laws.

The other visible Democrat in the race is Abdul El-Sayed, former head of Detroit’s health department. University of Michigan regent Mark Bernstein, president of his family’s well-known personal-injury law firm, is considering a run.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch