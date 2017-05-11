CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Police: Suspects Sought In Credit Card Theft Ring [PHOTOS]

May 11, 2017 7:56 PM
Filed Under: Credit Card Theft, East China

EAST CHINA TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is seeking suspects in what they believe to be a credit card theft ring.

According to Sheriff Tim Donnellon, the latest theft occurred May 5 at Medilodge in East China Township. An employee noticed her wallet was gone and checked security tape — then she called police.

suspect2 in credit card theft medilodge east china Police: Suspects Sought In Credit Card Theft Ring [PHOTOS]

suspect in credit card theft medilodge east china Police: Suspects Sought In Credit Card Theft Ring [PHOTOS]

Suspect in credit card theft at Medilodge in East China.

suspect vehicle in credit card theft medilodge east china Police: Suspects Sought In Credit Card Theft Ring [PHOTOS]Images show two women coming into the building, wearing hospital type scrubs in an apparent attempt to blend in according to authorities. One of the suspects is shown going into the victim’s office and coming out a short time later. The pair walked around the building briefly, then left in a blue early 2000’s model Chevrolet Impala, driven by a third black female.

Shortly after the theft, the victim received a text from her husband that they had been contacted by Huntington Bank Fraud Department regarding a withdrawal. The victim’s credit/debit card was also used at the Speedy Q in East China, Marysville Meijer and Fort Gratiot Target.

The suspects may also be involved in other, similar type thefts at nursing homes in Okemos and Howell.

If you can identify the suspects in the photos, you are asked to contact Detective Haley Bonner at (810) 987-1728.

