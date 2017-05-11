Police: Suspects Sought In Credit Card Theft Ring [PHOTOS]

EAST CHINA TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is seeking suspects in what they believe to be a credit card theft ring.
According to Sheriff Tim Donnellon, the latest theft occurred May 5 at Medilodge in East China Township. An employee noticed her wallet was gone and checked security tape — then she called police.
Images show two women coming into the building, wearing hospital type scrubs in an apparent attempt to blend in according to authorities. One of the suspects is shown going into the victim’s office and coming out a short time later. The pair walked around the building briefly, then left in a blue early 2000’s model Chevrolet Impala, driven by a third black female.
Shortly after the theft, the victim received a text from her husband that they had been contacted by Huntington Bank Fraud Department regarding a withdrawal. The victim’s credit/debit card was also used at the Speedy Q in East China, Marysville Meijer and Fort Gratiot Target.
The suspects may also be involved in other, similar type thefts at nursing homes in Okemos and Howell.
If you can identify the suspects in the photos, you are asked to contact Detective Haley Bonner at (810) 987-1728.