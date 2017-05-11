3 Useful Workshops & Courses In Detroit Aimed To Help Small Businesses



Whether you’ve been running your business for one month or 10 years, successful small business owners know that it’s crucial to stay up to speed with the latest technology, best business practices and trends. Some ways to stay in the know include reading industry magazines or maintaining a mastermind group, but another great way is by attending classes and workshops. Small business owners can find many useful classes and workshops for free or at a low cost to help employers and their teams learn new skills in order to take their business to the next level. Attending workshops or courses can also help cut costs and, best of all, save time.

Below are some workshops and courses in Detroit aimed at helping small businesses.



Intro To Coding Workshop

Grand Circus Detroit

When: June 14, 2017, 6 p.m to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

There’s no getting around technology these days. It’s utilized in virtually every aspect of most small businesses around the country. The more you know about technology, the better you may utilize it to improve your company’s efficiency, productivity and even social media footprint. If you’re interested in learning more about web design, digital marketing, coding or even learning a new computer language, check out Grand Circus Detroit. The company offers weekend and evening workshops perfect for small business owners in topics ranging from front-end programming and computer languages to website design and digital marketing. All you need is to register, bring a laptop and an open mind.



Financial Management

The Schoolcraft College – Michigan Small Business Development Center (MI-SBDC)

When: May 16, 2017, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

Cost: $45

The MI-SBDC at Schoolcraft College offers a variety of classes and workshops in Detroit catering to the needs of small business owners and entrepreneurs. Most of the workshops are one-day seminars for a minimal fee, with topics ranging from starting a business and business plan writing to business law and more. This particular workshop is designed to teach attendees about the fundamentals of financial management. Topics covered will include starting an accounting system, preparing balance sheets and profit and loss statements, and analyzing cash flow.



Computer Courses

Detroit Training Center

When: Ongoing

Cost: TBD

The Detroit Training Center offers a variety of classes, workshops and certifications for adults in Detroit. Their mission is to help locals develop the knowledge, tools and skills needed to add value to their communities, their families and themselves. Attendees can register for a variety of computer courses, including introduction, web development, internet basics and more.



This article was written by Marie Flounoy for CBS Small Business Pulse

