Alleged Victim Testifies Against Larry Nassar: ‘I Am Not Afraid Of The Truth’

MASON, Mich. (WWJ/AP) — Alleged victims took the stand on Friday in the sexual assault case against former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Rachael Denhollander, one of the seven alleged victims who agreed to be publicly identified, claims Nassar invasively molested her in his office when she sought treatment as a 15-year-old gymnast from Kalamazoo.

Denhollander said she read Nassar’s response to the charges to officials at MSU and the police. She was asked by one of Nassar’s attorneys, Shannon Smith, if reading that response changed her “belief” that she was sexually assaulted.

“No, it concluded it firmer than it could ever have been,” Denhollander responded.

Another woman — going by Victim G — and a teenage girl also testified.

Denhollander said she has suffered guilt, shame and repeated nightmares and that it was hard for her to go public. She was asked why she requested cameras in the courtroom after the judge originally ruled that the courtroom be closed to the public.

“The reason that I asked for that was Judge [Donald] Allen had already ruled in the former case that at least one camera would be in the courtroom and I did not want Larry Nassar to walk in here thinking he had won a victory,” Denhollander said. “I want him and I want the public to know that I know where the shame and the guilt for this lies — it lies on him, it does not lie on me and I am not afraid of the truth.”

Nassar claims the practice is a legitimate procedure to re-align hips. More than 20 females are suing Nassar claiming they were assaulted under the guise of treatment.

Many of the women have the same allegations: During the course of Nassar’s treatments, the doctor allegedly inserted “his bare, ungloved and unlubricated hand” into the victim’s vagina, according to the complaint. When one woman reported Nassar’s disturbing “treatments” to the MSU training staff, she was allegedly told that Nassar was a world-renowned doctor and that his “inter‐vaginal adjustments” were legitimate medical treatments.

Michigan State University fired Nassar in September 2016, and USA Gymnastics cut ties in 2015.

Nassar, who is also charged in federal court with possessing child pornography, remains jailed without bond.

©Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.