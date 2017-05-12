Fieger ‘Darn Serious’ About Running For Governor, Blasts Trump As ‘Mentally Ill’

EAST LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Michigan personal-injury lawyer Geoffrey Fieger says he’s “darn serious” about running for governor again 20 years after he won the Democratic primary but lost to Republican incumbent John Engler.
The outspoken Fieger expressed his interest on WKAR-TV’s “Off the Record” show Friday. He could wait to decide until the April 2018 filing deadline.
On the show, hosted by Tim Skubick — who does double duty as Lansing Bureau Chief for WWJ Newsradio 950 — Fieger didn’t rule out a 2020 presidential run.
Fieger says since he ran for governor, Michigan has “deteriorated” because of no leadership, and roads, schools, teachers and workers have suffered. He says Republican Gov. Rick Snyder’s failures in Flint show government can’t be operated like a business.
Snyder can’t run due to term limits.
Skubick says Fieger claimed he’s “never heard of” Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer and called potential candidate Mark Bernstein, also a well-known attorney, a “nice guy.” Fieger says while he likely agrees with Whitmer and Bernstein on some issues, the two lack “dynamic leadership.”
Asked about comparisons between himself and President Donald Trump, Fieger said there is one major difference between them: “I’m not mentally ill.”
Skubick reported on WWJ that Fieger went on to call Trump a “narcissist” and “possible sociopath” who is bad for America.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.