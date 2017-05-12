CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Former NFL Receiver Michael Jackson Dies In Motorcycle Crash

May 12, 2017 8:46 PM

TANGIPAHOA, La. (AP) — An early morning accident has claimed the lives of two people, including former NFL player Michael Jackson.

Louisiana State Police Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight said it happened about 1 a.m. Friday on U.S. 51, south of the Village of Tangipahoa. After his retirement from football, Jackson held served as the mayor the village from 2009-2012.

Dwight said the 48-year-old Jackson, of Tangipahoa, was riding a motorcycle north on U.S. 51 at a high rate of speed, when 20-year-old Destiny Gordon, of Kentwood, Louisiana, backed her car from a parking space across both lanes of the highway into the motorcycle’s path. Because of the motorcycle’s speed, it penetrated the driver’s side door, killing both Jackson and Gordon, investigators said.

Jackson, whose full name is Michael Dywane Jackson Dyson, played eight NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens from 1991-98.

He played in college at Southern Mississippi, catching passes from future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Jackson was drafted by the Browns in the sixth round of the 1991 draft. His best season was in 1996 with the Ravens, when he caught 76 passes for 1,201 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns. He finished his career with 353 catches for 5,393 yards and 46 touchdowns.

In a statement, Ravens General Manager and Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome said he was saddened by the news of Jackson’s death.

“He was a vibrant person who became one of the Ravens’ heroes and a popular player among Baltimore fans,” Newsome said. “Well known for his big smile and welcoming nature, it was easy to feel a special connection with Michael. As we remember Michael fondly, we extend our condolences to everyone who knew him and those families affected by this tragedy.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and —http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

