Major I-75 Roadwork Begins Midnight Sunday In Oakland County

TROY (WWJ) – As orange barrel season rolls along, another leg of a major freeway project is set to begin at midnight Sunday.

WWJ’s Lance Howard reports the months-long trouble will be on northbound I-75 between Coolidge Highway and M-59 in Oakland County.

Lane restrictions will be in effect from Coolidge to South Blvd., with two lanes open during the daytime (beginning each day at 5 a.m.) and only one lane open during the overnight hours (12 a.m. to 5 a.m.)

By Friday, May 19, two-way travel will be sharing the northbound lanes of I-75 in that area.

The project also will close the following:

I-75 northbound ramp to westbound Square Lake Rd.

Square Lake eastbound ramp to I-75 north

M-59 eastbound ramp to I-75 south

I-75 southbound exit and entrance ramps to Adams Rd.

Detours will be posted.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says this segment of a two-year $90.8 million I-75 revamping is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 1.

The project includes reconstructing pavement, replacing bridges and modernizing the Square Lake Rd. interchange — just a small part of a massive, 14-year I-75 renovation from 8 Mile Road to South Blvd.

When the work on this leg of the project is complete, MDOT says drivers entering northbound I-75 will be able to do so from the right lane of Square Lake Rd., instead of the present day left lane, so traffic can merge more safely.

Construction is weather dependent. Always tune to WWJ Newsradio 950 and check MiDrive app, Michigan.gov/drive and Twitter for current information.