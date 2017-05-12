J.D. Martinez To Be Activated On Friday

May 12, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: J.D. Martinez, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

At long last, J.D. Martinez is back.

On the heels of Jim Adduci’s right oblique injury, the Tigers are set to activate Martinez on Friday. He’ll likely make his season debut Friday night versus the Angels.

Martinez missed the Tigers’ first 33 games with a sprained right foot that he suffered in spring training. It was originally believed he would return by mid-to-late April.

In a six-game rehab stint between Single-A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo, Martinez was 4-23 (.174) with two home runs.

It remains to be seen where Martinez will hit in the Tigers lineup, but his customary No. 5 spot is the best bet.

The offense actually thrived in Martinez’s absence, thanks in large part to fill-ins such as Adduci. The Tigers rank fourth in the American League with five runs per game.

That number only figures to increase as Martinez finds his groove.

