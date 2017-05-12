CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Kickstarter Campaign Underway To Release Football Movie Set In Silverdome [TRAILER]

May 12, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Michigan Panthers, Silverdome, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

“When a former USFL star quarterback gets blindsided by life, he returns to the only place where things ever made sense.”

That’s the premise for the film ‘Silverdome.’

The film has been shot but some post-production costs must be covered before it can be released. Check out this kickstarter campaign to help bring ‘Silverdome’ to life. (The goal is to raise $30,000 by May 24; $3,320 has been raised as of this writing.)

‘Silverdome’ tells the story of Jack Franco, a fictional ex-quarterback whose best days were spent playing for the USFL Michigan Panthers. He leaves his suburban life and family behind to go to the only place he ever felt whole.

Franco is portrayed by Glenn Pakulak, a former NFL punter. The first time Pakulak read the script he got chills, he said, “because I felt like someone was telling the story of my life, and of the lives of so many former players. It was such a beautiful, simple story of crisis and reconciliation, set in a place that is meaningful for so many Michigan residents.”

Franco’s wife, Carmen, is played by Carmen Serano, who had a starring role in the show ‘Breaking Bad.’ Carmen finds her broken husband in the Silverdome, and sets about the hard work of understanding his pain and loving him through it.

‘Silverdome’ is a “true-to-life tale of love, struggle, and the beauty of sacrificing for memories that are worth preserving.”

