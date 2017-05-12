QLINE Detroit Streetcar Opens To Public With Celebration, Deals, Free Rides

DETROIT (WWJ) – There’s excitement in the air along Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit Friday as the QLINE is now open to the public.

The new streetcar, running on a 6.6 mile loop along Woodward from Midtown/New Center to Grand Circus Park downtown, is now picking up passengers following a grand opening celebration and an inaugural first ride by local dignitaries.

Representatives from the Red Wings, Tigers, Pistons and others will be at stations to celebrate with special activities through out the afternoon. Lots of restaurants and other businesses are offering special deals along the route as a way to celebrate. [Get the details].

There will also be autographed memorabilia, swag giveaways, musical performances and more

Rides are free all weekend. After that, rides will be $1,50 for a single pass (good for three hours), $3 for a day pass, $30 for monthly pass, and $285 for an annual pass with unlimited rides.

“Yes, sir! The QLINE is downtown Detroit; it’s the news transportation,” said Detroiter Dorian Hightower, one of those who can’t wait to see the train in action.

The 66-foot-long cars will carry up to 125 passengers each, sharing the road with traffic on Woodward at speeds up to 35 mph.

M-1 Rail President and CEO Matt Cullen more than ready for the rollout.

“It will continue to be a learning experience,” he told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas. “We’ve been out on the road for months now, so I think people understand how to drive and interact with it. I think people, you know, will have to get used to buying the tickets and getting on and the hours of operation and all that kinda thing. We have a great at QLINE Detroit.”

Detroit Police Commander Elvin Barren says they have taken a lot into consideration, with safety in mind.

“Often times we have issues with people parking on the route of the train, so educating the public will be key,” Barren said. “Reminding them that the line will run daily and, for this three mile journey, we want to make sure that the public remembers to be careful around the QLINE.”

Jake Hamburger of Birmingham says he is looking forward to an easier commute.

“I haven’t seen it in action myself yet,” he said. “But, man…I can’t wait ’til I get to park my car and just ride that thing to and from.”

Tickets will be available for purchase on the QLINE Detroit Mobile App, at qlinedetroit.com and with cash only on the streetcar.

Ticketing kiosks are also available at all QLINE stations:

Grand Blvd. (Connect to SMART bus nearby)

Baltimore St. (Connect to Amtrak nearby)

Amsterdam St.

Ferry St.

Warren Ave. (Connect to DDOT nearby)

Canfield St.

Martin Luther King Blvd. /Mack Ave.

Sproat St. /Adelaide St.

Montcalm St.

Grand Circus (Connect to the People Mover nearby)

Campus Martius

Congress St.

The QLINE’s hours of operation will be 6 a.m.- 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 6 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-12 a.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Each car has room for wheelchairs and hooks for bikes.

Rocket Fiber WiFi will be available for free both on board the cars and at all QLINE stations.

The $142 million project was paid for with a combination of public and private funding.

For more QLINE information, visit this link.