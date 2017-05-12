“Snatched” Will Have You In Stitches From Beginning To End

DETROIT (WWJ) – The highly-anticipated and widely-publicized “Snatched” is in theaters this weekend.

“Snatched” marks Goldie Hawn’s first time on the big screen in 14 years, and she picked the perfect project to make her return. Hawn and Amy Schumer co-star in the movie as mother and daughter. The two have a strained relationship, with Schumer’s character, Emily, always looking for adventure, and Linda, Hawn’s character, perfectly content to lead a quiet, unassuming life at home.

Right before Emily and her boyfriend, Michael, are set to leave on an exotic vacation, he dumps her. Then, Emily convinces Linda to take Michael’s place.

The laughs start well before the vacation does; in fact, they start with the very funny opening scene, and they continue right up until the end. In addition to Schumer’s and Hawn’s comedic genius, they’re joined by Wanda Sykes, Joan Cusack Ike Barinholtz, who stars as Emily’s brother, Jeffrey, and Randall Park stars as her musician boyfriend, Michael.

“Snatched” is so funny, it had me laughing out loud just thinking about it. It is adult humor, though, so please leave anyone under the age of 18 at home.

See you at the movies!

Be sure to tune in to WWJ Newsradio 950 every Friday for my weekly look at the movies with Midday Anchor Jackie Paige.

Follow Terri on Twitter @TerriJLee

Member:

Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA)

Detroit Film Critics Society (DFCS)

African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)