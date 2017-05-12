State Police: Man Fatally Shot On Motorcycle

INKSTER (WWJ) – A homicide investigation is underway in Inkster after a man was fatally shot on a motorcycle.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw says the victim was hit Thursday night in the area of Carlisle and Middlebelt Rd. rode for about three blocks and went down.

Reports say at least 11 shots were fired. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

State Police are currently searching for the shooter, although no description is available at this time.

Police are looking for these cars. (credit: Michigan State Police)

Investigators are also looking for two motorcycles and other two vehicles (pictured) that were in the area at the time of the shooting. “Any information on any of these vehicles may lead to solving this investigation,” MSP said in a tweet.

No further information about the victim has been released.

Anyone who has seen these vehicles or who has any information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP.

