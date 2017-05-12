Wanted: ‘Very Tan’ Man Who Robbed Dollar Tree At Gunpoint

MADISON TWP. (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed a Lenawee County dollar store at gunpoint.
It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials with the MSP Monroe Post, at the Dollar Tree at 1441 E. US 223 in Madison Township.
Police said the suspect, who’d been shopping at the store, approached the register just after closing time. After the checkout clerk scanned his items and requested payment, the man drew a black pistol from his pocket and pointed it at employees, demanding money.
The robber then fled the scene, police said. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.
The suspect is described as a very tan white male in his early 60s, around 5’11” tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a blue sweatshirt and light-colored blue jeans.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Sergeant Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379 or 734-242-3500.