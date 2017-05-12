Win a chance to get a Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez Autograph and Tigers Tickets!

Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win an autograph chance to get an autograph with Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez at Comerica Park on May 20. Plus, you will get a pair of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers that night take on the Texas Rangers.
Don’t miss your chance to get an autograph from 2017 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, Saturday, May 20, 3:00 PM at The D Shop at Comerica Park. All signatures will be authenticated by Major League Ball and this is a ticketed event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation. Act fast, a limited number of tickets will be sold.