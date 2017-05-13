Man Arrested During Harper Woods Home Invasion Believed To Be Responsible For More Than 20 Burglaries In Metro Detroit

HARPER WOODS (WWJ) — A Detroit man is facing charges that could put him behind bars for life after police linked him to at least 20 different burglaries throughout Metro Detroit.
David Brown, 54, was arrested on Thursday at a home in Harper Woods were he was allegedly stealing items from a homeowner on the 20700 block of Country Club Dr.
The resident called 911 after he saw a suspicious man near his home. When officers arrived they saw that the home had been broken into through a window. Officers entered the house and found multiple items of the resident’s property moved and stacked up in the dining room.
Officers searched the house and found Brown hiding in a storage room in the homeowner’s basement. Brown was arraigned on home invasion and habitual offender charges on Friday.
Upon further investigation, Harper Woods detectives were able to gather evidence linking Brown to seven different business burglaries throughout the city over the past few months. Authorities say Brown could face seven additional felony charges in Harper Woods next week.
Harper Woods police were then contacted by the Detroit Police Department, which said Brown is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen additional business burglaries in Detroit and further felony charges will be sought.
Anyone with further information about these crimes is asked to contact the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.